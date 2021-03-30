Murder inquiry after man dies following serious assault in Killamarsh
Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died following a serious assault.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a house on Westthorpe Road, Killamarsh, Derbyshire, at about 22:00 BST on Monday.
A man was then found injured near the junction of Westthorpe Road and Upperthorpe Road.
Derbyshire Police said he was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital, where he later died.
Patrols have increased in the area and a police cordon in is place.
"We would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident," a police spokesman added.
Police have appealed for witnesses and drivers who were in the area at the time with a dashcam to contact them.
