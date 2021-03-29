Mackworth attacker sought after girl, 13, sexually assaulted
- Published
A 13-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a youth who harassed her on two previous occasions, police said.
Derbyshire Police said the victim had her bottom touched by the attacker as she walked along Parsons Green, in Mackworth, Derby, on 19 March.
She told police the same person, thought to be about 17, tried to grab her in a nearby wood about 10 days before.
He then threatened her and a friend in the same spot on 10 March.
The force has appealed for help identifying the attacker, described as white, of medium build and wearing a black puffer coat with a hood up and a snood over his mouth.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.