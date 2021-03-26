Man who choked partner claimed it was 'cage fight dream'
- Published
A man who claimed an attack on his partner was caused by a violent dream has been jailed for 18 years.
Bradley Souto, of Farm Drive in Alvaston, Derby, told a court he believed he was cage fighting when he choked the woman in November 2019.
A jury at Derby Crown Court found the 30-year-old guilty of attempted murder.
Sentencing Souto, Judge Robert Egbuna said it was a "cold-hearted act" that was "borne out of hate and deep-seated contempt for your partner".
The court had heard Souto's drinking problem had put the 10-year relationship with the mother of his two children under severe strain.
Judge Egbuna said he believed the catalyst for the attack was a message sent by his partner saying she was "not putting up with it any longer".
On 14 November, Souto waited for his partner to fall asleep before attacking her.
The court heard he then rang his mother to say he had killed her.
Only when she showed signs of life did he ring the emergency services, who found her blue in the face and struggling for breath.
Souto claimed he had been dreaming about putting a cage fighting opponent in a chokehold but had woken and found he was attacking his partner.
'Chilling events'
Judge Egbuna said Souto's testimony in court "exposed yourself as a manipulative individual, twisting your inconsistent accounts of evidence", adding aggravating factors included the presence of the couple's two children in the house and the latest psychological impact on the victim.
He said: "You watched the mother of your children recount the chilling events which unfolded, recalling tearfully your words: 'Don't worry it won't take much longer.'
"You did not show a glimmer of remorse."
Det Con Joe Lovelock, who led the investigation for Derbyshire Police, said the case "could so easily have seen a murder charge being put before the court had it not been for an ambulance being so close to the scene".
He thanked the victim "for her fortitude and unswerving support for the case", adding: "I hope that today's sentence provides closure for Rebecca and allows her to begin rebuilding her life."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.