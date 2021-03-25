Derbyshire mum guilty of sexual assault and abduction of boy
- Published
A mother-of-three has been found guilty of sexually assaulting and abducting a 12-year-old boy.
Debbie Yates "rewarded" the boy with sweets and money in exchange for sexual touching over several months in 2017 when she lived in Derby, a court heard.
She also encouraged him to miss school and met him in a field or at her home, a trial at Derby Crown Court was told.
The 38-year-old, now of Woodville, Derbyshire, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 19 April.
Yates, of Swadlincote Road, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and child abduction.
Judge Robert Egbuna said "the evidence of the effect it has had on [the boy] is significant".
Andrew Vout, prosecuting, previously told the jury Yates would hug the boy and tell him she loved him.
He said: "They became sexualised kisses and hugs and in this way Debbie Yates caused [the boy] to become affectionate, to be touched sexually, and she took things further."
'Keys for her house'
The court also heard how she told him to keep their meetings a secret and even gave him a mobile phone so she could arrange to meet him.
Mr Vout told jurors the boy was given a key for Yates's house and also went missing on occasion.
The court heard teachers became concerned over his absences and behaviour, and in September 2017 police issued Yates with an "abduction notice" ordering her not to contact the boy.
But Mr Vout said three months later Yates was seen by a teacher lying in bushes with the boy and "on realising the teacher was there, rearranged her clothing and walked out".
Yates was acquitted of one count of sexual assault of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The victim has been supported by Safe and Sound, a charity which helps young people across Derbyshire who are victims of or at risk of child exploitation, including sexual exploitation.
Tracy Harrison, the CEO of the charity, said: "I particularly want to commend this young boy for his bravery in disclosing what he had been subjected to.
"It was clear from the outset that he had been groomed to believe that this was a healthy, normal relationship and our specialist support worker needed to approach this subject in a careful and empathetic way."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.