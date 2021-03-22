Covid: Chatsworth House barbecue group fined by police
Five people from three households have been fined for having a barbecue and picnic together in the grounds of a stately home.
Officers were called to Chatsworth House, near Bakewell in Derbyshire, at about 15:40 GMT on Sunday.
Officers found five adults - two women and three men - and three children breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.
The adults were each given a £200 fixed penalty notice and the group was dispersed.
The local policing team said on said on Facebook: "We understand that the lockdown has been hard for people, but we ask that the public stick with the rules."
