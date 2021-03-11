BBC News

Covid: London YouTube rap video group who drove to Derby fined

Published
image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionDerbyshire Police said when the car was stopped, the occupants told officers they had driven to Derby to "film a rap video for YouTube"

Four men who told police they drove to Derby from London to film a rap video for YouTube have been handed fines for breaching lockdown rules.

Derbyshire Police said the group, who were in a blue Volkswagen Golf GT, were stopped on the Raynesway island on the A511 in Alvaston, Derby, at about 00:00 GMT on Tuesday.

All four occupants were fined £200.

A force spokesman said the driver was also arrested on suspicion of defrauding a 90-year-old of £9,000.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.