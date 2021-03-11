Covid: London YouTube rap video group who drove to Derby fined
- Published
Four men who told police they drove to Derby from London to film a rap video for YouTube have been handed fines for breaching lockdown rules.
Derbyshire Police said the group, who were in a blue Volkswagen Golf GT, were stopped on the Raynesway island on the A511 in Alvaston, Derby, at about 00:00 GMT on Tuesday.
All four occupants were fined £200.
A force spokesman said the driver was also arrested on suspicion of defrauding a 90-year-old of £9,000.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.