Oasis contract requesting 'sober' staff to be sold in Derbyshire
An Oasis gig contract requesting "sober-speaking" helpers and "quality lager" for the band and crew during a 1994 performance is to be auctioned.
The paperwork is expected to sell for up to £1,500 at Hansons Auctioneers in Derbyshire later this month.
The contract was drawn up ahead of an early Gallagher brothers' show at The Old Trout venue in Windsor, Berkshire.
A two-course meal, water, fruit juice and soft drinks are also among the catering requests that feature in the Primary Talent International contract.
Hansons said the seller is a woman who worked in the music industry who bought it directly from a man who organised gigs at The Old Trout at the time.
She is looking to sell the contract, along with a flyer advertising the gig, ahead of retirement.
Claire Howell, music memorabilia specialist at Hansons, said: "Items like this are extremely rare and this lot comes with great provenance.
"It's valued at £1,000-£1,500 but I wouldn't be surprised to see it sell for more.
"It could easily whip up a bidding frenzy among fans at auction, such is the enduring popularity and nostalgia for Oasis."
The performance, in May 1994, took place three months before Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe.
They went on to become one of the UK's most iconic bands before splitting in 2009.
The Oasis contract is listed for sale in the music memorabilia auction on 23 March.