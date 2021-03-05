Alfreton woman 'distraught' after skip placed on mum's grave
A woman said she was "disgusted and distraught" after a skip was placed directly on top of her mother's grave.
Shannon O'Brien, 20, made the discovery at Alfreton Cemetery, Derbyshire, on Tuesday as she visited to tidy the plot ahead of Mother's Day.
A number of ornaments and a floral wreath had also been destroyed.
Amber Valley Borough Council said staff placed soil boxes on graves while digging out nearby plots, but tried to remove them "as quickly as possible".
'Couldn't stop crying'
"I couldn't believe it. You couldn't even see the grave underneath," said Miss O'Brien.
"We pay for that plot and you would hope to have some form of communication or warning this was going to happen.
"It was really horrible to see. Me and my nan couldn't stop crying. We were disgusted and distraught and didn't say anything for a while. "
Miss O'Brien's mother, Catherine, died at the age of 40 in November 2019.
She said the family had placed a cross at the grave while they waited to order a headstone and regularly visited to place ornaments and flowers at the site.
"We always look after the grave and go down three or four times a week to make sure it's clear of leaves and place flowers on it," Miss O'Brien added.
"The flowers were just tossed on another person's grave.
"Anybody would have been upset seeing that. There was enough space for them to place the skip behind the grave or to the side.
"It was obvious it is going to damage the grave site. You would expect a bit more respect for the dead."
The skip has since been removed.
The council apologised for the distress caused and said it was investigating following Miss O'Brien's complaint.
A spokesman said: "The cemetery staff do occasionally have to place a soil box temporarily on graves within the working cemeteries in order to dig out adjacent graves, or where graves are reopened for further burials.
"When this occurs, the council seeks to remove the soil box as quickly as possible and [return] the grave to its original condition."