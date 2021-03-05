School run mum pulls 91-year-old woman from burning bungalow
A mother broke away from the school run to pull a 91-year-old woman out of a burning bungalow.
Lauren Mottram, 29, was walking with her son on Thursday morning when she spotted flames coming from Muriel Heathcote's home in Blackwell, Derbyshire.
She ran into the smoke-filled building, found Mrs Heathcote and pulled her out.
Ms Mottram's bravery won her praise from the fire service and gratitude from the woman's family.
Hot walking frame
"When I got through the door it was just completely full of smoke - it just hit you straight away in your throat and eyes," she said.
"I couldn't see her but she was shouting, 'help me, help me', and I managed to get to her.
"She was trying to get out of the living room but she couldn't touch her walking frame because it was too hot."
After pulling her to safety, Ms Mottram knocked on the door of the neighbouring bungalow in Alfreton Road to alert the woman inside that the fire could spread.
"I spoke to the fire brigade manager afterwards. She thanked me and said how brave it was of me to run in," she said.
"But it was just natural instinct really. I'd do the same again and hope someone would do it for me if I needed help."
Mrs Heathcote was taken to hospital to be treated for the effects of smoke inhalation but is due to be discharged later.
Her rescuer was also checked over by hospital staff as a precaution.
Mrs Heathcote's grandson Lee Stuchbury said: "She was willing to put her life at risk to run in and save my Nan.
"There's not too many about who would do that nowadays. We're really proud of her."
A joint police and fire service investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.
