Derbyshire and Kent schoolboys deny terrorism offences
- Published
A 15-year-old boy accused of running an extremist right-wing group online has denied terrorism charges.
The teenager, from South Derbyshire, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court alongside a 16-year-old boy, from Kent, who is alleged to have been a member of the Telegram chat group.
Their lawyers entered not guilty pleas to all charges on their behalf.
The pair, who cannot be named because of their ages, will stand trial at the same court on 28 June.
The 15-year-old is accused of possessing a terrorist publication, namely "the Anarchy Cookbook Version 2000", disseminating a terrorist publication, and encouraging terrorism, in September last year.
His co-defendant is accused of disseminating a terrorist publication by sending an electronic link that allowed others to access a terrorist publication, namely the "white resistance manual", in August last year.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring remanded the 15-year-old, who appeared via video-link from a youth remand centre.
The 16-year-old was granted conditional bail.
