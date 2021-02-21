BBC News

Man who 'forgot lockdown', drove from London to Derbyshire

image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionPolice said they were "shocked" when the man told them how far he had come

A man who drove from London to Derbyshire to collect a wardrobe claimed he had "forgotten about lockdown", police said.

Officers came across a van in the village of Repton on Saturday evening.

They approached the driver, who told them he had come from London to pick up some second-hand furniture and admitted the trip was not essential.

Derbyshire Police handed him a £200 fine for breaking lockdown rules.

