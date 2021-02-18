Teen, 16, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences in Derbyshire
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
Derbyshire Police said the teenager was detained by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands at a property in the north west area of the county at 07:20 GMT on Thursday.
The boy - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is being held on suspicion of possession of information relating to terrorism.
He remains in custody while inquiries continue, the force added.
