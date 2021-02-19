Derby nursing home manager 'let down' resident who died
- Published
A former nursing home manager said a woman who died after falling from a wheelchair should have been sent to hospital "there and then", an inquest has heard.
Shirley Froggett, 84, fell from her chair and fractured her hip at New Lodge Nursing Home in September 2018.
She died of pneumonia following a hip operation two months later.
Derby Coroner's Court heard Lindsey Foster did not pick up on the fracture or send for an ambulance on the day.
Two members of staff at the home in Mickleover, Derby, previously told the court Mrs Foster later ordered employees to say Mrs Froggett was strapped to her chair, when in fact she was not at the time of her fall.
Coroner Dr Robert Hunter reminded Mrs Foster that under law, she did not have to answer certain questions that may incriminate her.
He then asked her if "you and possibly others attempted to cover up the seriousness of what happened to Mrs Froggett".
She replied: "No comment."
The court was told Mrs Froggett - whose fall was not witnessed - had dementia and could not walk.
Mrs Foster said she monitored Mrs Froggett's blood pressure and oxygen after finding her in a "semi-prone position" on 19 September.
Mrs Froggett, who was on anticoagulants, told her she was not in pain, the court heard, but later developed bruising to her forehead and left side.
"The plan was to monitor Shirley and contact medical assistance if required," Mrs Foster said.
When Mrs Foster returned to work two days later, Mrs Froggett was at the Royal Derby Hospital where she had an operation, and later developed pneumonia from which she died.
Mrs Foster - who the inquest heard has been struck off as a registered nurse - said: "I did not dispute it. I let Mrs Froggett down. I don't feel I could be a nurse. I should have sent her to hospital and I feel I don't deserve to be a nurse and I have not done anything else in care.
"I'm so sorry, I should not have done it."
With her voice breaking, Mrs Foster said: "I am truly really, really sorry. I have felt like this from day one."
The inquest continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.