Derbyshire father and daughter make fire service history
- Published
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed the first pair of serving father-and-daughter firefighters in its history.
Zoe Mears, 20, completed her training this week to join her father Rob, who has worked for the service since 1998.
The pair will be based at different stations but could potentially cross paths at major incidents and community events.
Miss Mears is also the service's youngest ever LGV licence holder.
"I always felt extremely proud seeing him in his job and I was always involved in events the fire service held," she said.
"But I didn't think it was a realistic career choice. I thought it was a man's job and you had to be big and strong.
"But around two years ago I went to watch my dad receive his long service award and I saw a female receiving hers and it sparked a few questions.
"Then I came across a video of a female firefighter, a day in the life, and it was a lightbulb moment when I realised it was something I could actually do."
Miss Mears was born six weeks early and her father had rushed to the hospital still wearing his fire service clothing.
He said: "I've always been proud to be part of the fire service family so to welcome my daughter gives me a huge sense of pride."
He added he was excited about the prospect of working alongside his daughter at some point in the future.
"I'm based at Chesterfield and Zoe will be based at Ascot Drive in Derby at first so it's not likely initially," he said.
"But there's potential in the future that our paths could cross at large-scale incidents or community events and that would be amazing.
"We're quite similar, we get on and we're best friends, so it should work out really."
