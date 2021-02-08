Covid: Pair drive from Luton to Peak District 'to see snow'
Published
Two people drove 150 miles (240km) from Luton to the Peak District to take pictures of the snow despite the national lockdown, police have said.
The pair, from different households, were stopped by officers at about 11:30 GMT on Sunday on the A537 Cat and Fiddle.
Derbyshire Police said the driver also had no licence or insurance.
Both were given a £200 fine for breaking Covid rules and a Mitsubishi vehicle was seized.
