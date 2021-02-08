Covid-19: Police fine naked man found sitting in parked car
- Published
Police have fined a man for breaching Covid regulations after he was found sitting naked in his car without a reasonable excuse.
The man, who was parked in a car park in Derbyshire, claimed he had taken several wrong turns after making a journey to buy a pack of wet wipes.
Police also fined another man who was sitting clothed in another vehicle in the same car park on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police have told people they should only make essential journeys.
They described the incident in a Facebook post titled "Naked man found messing in a Mazda".
"Naturally, officers challenged the nude male, asking him why he was in a closed car park," they wrote.
"However, the male was unable to provide a reasonable excuse of why he was stark naked in the car park during the height of a national lockdown."
The man was discovered by the Melbourne and Mercia Safer Neighbourhood Team, in a car park near Calke.
Police said he did not have any mental health problems, and they also gave him a Community Protection Notice warning, insisting he wears clothes in public places.
The same policing team also gave £200 fixed penalty notices to a "courting couple" who had a "peck in a Peugeot" at Staunton Harold Reservoir on Saturday.
They said a man had travelled more than 100 miles from Lancashire to his girlfriend's home in Leicestershire, then picked her up and drove to the Derbyshire beauty spot.
Police said "their private moment was interrupted" when officers challenged them. The couple were not in a support bubble, and this was not deemed to be essential travel, officers added.
The team also posted about a couple who were found having a "fumble in a Fiat" at Mercia Marina.
They pointed out the couple were "not involved in essential exercise" and were issued with fines.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.