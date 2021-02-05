Man jailed for life for murder of man outside Chesterfield nightclub
- Published
A man who murdered an ex-soldier after hitting him during a night out has been jailed for life.
Joseph Robotham was attacked by Connor Rose outside Vibe nightclub in Chesterfield on 8 February last year.
A trial at Derby Crown Court heard the 23-year-old was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground "like a stone".
Rose, 25, of Baden Powell Road in Chesterfield, must serve a minimum of 13 years and five days, having already spent 360 days in custody.
He had admitted manslaughter and denied murder, but was found guilty of murder by a jury after two days of deliberations.
The trial heard Mr Robotham had been arguing with a friend of Rose's when they were ejected from the nightclub, with CCTV showing them "squaring up to each other".
Father-of-two Rose - who was on bail at the time - "lunged" at Mr Robotham with a bottle in his hand, hitting the deceased on the side of the head.
He fell and hit his head on the pavement, which caused the fatal injury.
Victim impact statements read out in court by Mr Robotham's father and girlfriend spoke of their grief.
Richard Robotham said his son's death had "profoundly affected" him while Chelsea Neale said her life "has changed beyond recognition", with Mr Robotham's death ruining their plans to start a family.
Sentencing, Judge Shaun Smith QC said Rose's actions had been "catastrophic" for Mr Robotham's family and friends.
"With a bottle in your hand, you deliberately decided to punch Mr Robotham," he said.
"In just one minute and 48 seconds inside and outside the nightclub, the lives of so many people completely unravelled."
