Derbyshire snow leads to school and road closures
Schools and roads have been closed in Derbyshire after the arrival of more snow.
There were also fears heavy rain expected later could combine with melting snow to cause flooding in the north of the county.
At least 10 schools have opted to close for the day due to the wintry conditions.
The majority of pupils were already staying home due to the national coronavirus lockdown.
North Derbyshire, Yorkshire and parts of the North West saw heavy snow overnight.
Derbyshire County Council said the A57 Snake Pass, A628 Woodhead Pass and A6024 Holme Moss had been closed.
The A54/A537 Cat and Fiddle was also closed earlier but the authority said it was now "passable with care".
Primary schools in Edale, Hope and Furness Vale were among those to close.
A Met Office yellow warning for heavy rain is in place from 18:00 GMT to 04:00 on Wednesday.
The organisation said heavy rain and melting snow could lead to flooding and travel disruption.