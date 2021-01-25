Boy, 14, stabbed as he ran around moving bus in Sawley
- Published
A stabbed boy collapsed on a bus after chasing and running around it in a bid to escape his attackers, a court has heard.
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed at a bus stop on Tamworth Road, Sawley, Derbyshire, on 11 November.
Derby Crown Court heard the boy suffered injuries including a lacerated liver and collapsed lung and has since been discharged from hospital.
Two boys, both 15, have been sentenced over the attack.
The pair - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were sentenced to two-and-a-half years each in a juvenile facility.
The court heard on the afternoon of the stabbing, the victim was approached by a group of four boys.
One of the attackers, named as boy A, pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
The victim then ran around the bus before another attacker, boy B, "lunged towards [the victim] with his knife", prosecutor Laura Pitman said.
CCTV footage from the moving bus showed the boy run around the double-decker and follow it up the road, before eventually being able to get on.
He then collapsed on to the floor of the bus in front of passengers and shouted: "I have been stabbed."
In total, he was stabbed three times.
One of the attackers had previously had a fight with the victim, the court was told.
'A plague'
Only two of his attackers were ever identified, both of whom pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and having an offensive weapon.
A restraining order has also been put in place, which prohibits the attackers from contacting the victim for five years.
Recorder William Harbage QC said: "This attack was sustained as [the victim] ran around the bus.
"Had you been adults, had you both been 10 years older, you would both be looking at a starting point of 10 years in prison.
"Knife crime is a plague on society at the moment. People must understand that if they behave in the way you have done, serious sentences of detention will follow."
