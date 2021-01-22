Schoolboys in court charged with terrorism offences
Two boys accused of being members of a far-right extremist group have appeared in court on terrorism charges.
The pair, aged 15 and 16, are alleged to have been part of a Telegram chat group found to contain images of Adolf Hitler and the white supremacist behind the 2019 Christchurch massacre.
The boys appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday but did not enter pleas.
They are due to appear at the same court on 26 February.
The younger boy, from South Derbyshire, is accused of possessing a terrorist publication, namely the Anarchy Cookbook Version 2000 on or before 22 September.
He is also charged with disseminating a terrorist publication on 18 September and has been remanded in custody.
The other teenager, from Kent, is accused of providing an electronic link that allowed others to access a terrorist publication, namely the "white resistance manual".
It is alleged he did so with the intention it would encourage others to commit a terrorist act.
He is also charged with the dissemination of a terrorist publication on 28 August.
The boy was granted conditional bail with restrictions on his internet use and a curfew ordering him to remain at home between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT.
