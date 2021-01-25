BBC News

Crash couple fined after drive from Leicester to Stoke 'to experience the snow'

image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionThe response included police, fire and ambulance staff

A family had to be rescued after crashing their car while going for a drive from Leicester to Stoke "to experience the snow".

Emergency services were called to the A50 between Hatton and Foston in Derbyshire on Sunday evening.

The vehicle had come off the road but no one was injured.

But when police heard the couple had travelled for sightseeing they were issued with fines for breaching coronavirus regulations.

image copyrightDerbyshire Police
image captionPolice said the trip was an 'interesting interpretation of #StayHome'

In a tweet Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Family state they went out for a drive to Stoke from Leicester to experience the snow. Interesting interpretation of #StayHome.

"Loses control and puts car in the hitch. Causes 3 police cars, 2 ambulances, 1 doctor car and 2 fire crews to attend.

"Yes, tickets were issued."

Derbyshire Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved and there were no arrests or charges.

