Derbyshire homes and roads flooded in wake of storm
- Published
Dozens of roads have been closed in Derbyshire, where a major incident was declared in Derbyshire in the wake of Storm Christoph.
About 40 flood warnings are in place, with peak levels on the River Derwent due to reach Derby by early afternoon.
Some homes and businesses have been flooded in the Bakewell area and the centre of Matlock is impassable.
One resident said the water had arrived "with such force". "It seemed to surround us really quickly," he added.
'Heartbreaking'
The warnings span right across the county, from the River Trent in Swarkestone to the River Derwent at Chatsworth.
Simon Spencer, deputy leader at Derbyshire County Council, said the major incident was declared because of the potential risk to life.
"We have to make sure we coordinate as best we can to mitigate the impact of this flooding," he said.
He said the major incident would bring together organisations such as the police, fire and support agencies to coordinate the response.
"With Covid restrictions it is an absolute nightmare for those on the front line, and I pay tribute to all those involved," he said.
The Derwent at Chatsworth rose to 4.02m (13ft) on Wednesday night but has started to drop.
Flood barriers have been put in place at Hall Leys Park, in Matlock, and the main road through the town has been closed, with water coming out of the drains.
The Derbyshire Dales district was badly affected overnight, with homes in part of Bakewell swamped.
The flooding on one residential street in the town was the "worst in more than 40 years" according to a resident.
Bill Storey, lives on Wye Bank, where council and emergency workers have been trying to protect houses overnight.
He said: "It's heartbreaking. A couple of people have said it has got into their ground floors and it's river water, so it's not clean.
"It was only a trickle during November 2019 but this came through with such force, it seemed to surround us really quickly.
"I'm a flood warden and I keep my eye on it and I could see this was on its way but you can't stop it going through."
The A6 was closed at Matlock and Rowsley and the the fire service urged drivers not to risk going through standing water.
