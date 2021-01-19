Attempted murder charge after woman shot in face in Derby
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot in the face.
Police were called to Warren Street, Derby, on 11 January, where the victim was found with serious injuries.
Tyrone Harvey, 32, of Chattaway Street, Birmingham was arrested on Saturday in Chesterfield.
He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and failing to provide a specimen of blood after being stopped by police.
Derbyshire Police said the woman, who is in her 30s, is recovering from her injuries.
Mr Harvey appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on 15 February.
