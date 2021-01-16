Driver rescued after car slides down Derbyshire embankment
A driver had to be rescued from his car after it slid 60ft (18.2m) down an embankment in Derbyshire.
Rescue workers had to use ropes to get to the car and then worked with ambulance staff get the driver out.
The incident happened on the B5056 during Friday evening with fire crews from Alfreton, Ascot Drive, Ashbourne and Worksworth called to the scene.
The man was subsequently taken to hospital and the road was closed for some time.
Derbyshire Police also responded to the call and put the road closure in place while the vehicle was recovered.
A spokesman for the fire service encouraged drivers to use the What3words system to help emergency services locate people following collisions and other incidents.
