Covid: Chesterfield theatre to be used as vaccination hub
- Published
A Grade-II listed theatre has been named as one of seven new Covid-19 vaccination centres opening in Derbyshire.
The Winding Wheel Theatre in Chesterfield will initially be used to vaccinate local healthcare workers.
The venue dates back to 1923 but its entertainment programme is currently on hold due to the national restrictions.
Derbyshire will have 18 vaccination sites once the new additions begin operating over the next few days.
Also being added to the list are Shirebrook Sports Hall, Oakland Village & Community Care Centre in Swadlincote, Wheatbridge surgery in Chesterfield, Buxton Medical Practice, The Springs Health Centre in Clowne and Littlewick Medical Centre in Ilkeston.
The Chesterfield Borough Council-run theatre will begin jabs on Thursday, using the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, followed by Wheatbridge on Saturday.
Health bosses said people would be contacted when it is their turn to be offered the vaccination.
Dr Steve Lloyd, medical director of the Derby & Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: "The Winding Wheel is such a treasured and historic part of Chesterfield and I'm delighted that it is playing an important part in this major vaccination programme."
It comes as some pharmacies in England begin vaccinating people, with 200 providing jabs in the next two weeks.
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters