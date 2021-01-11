Covid: Derbyshire Police drops fine for 'intimidated' women
Two women who were "surrounded by police" after driving five miles for a walk have had their fines withdrawn.
Jessica Allen and Eliza Moore were walking at Foremark Reservoir, Derbyshire, when they were stopped by officers and fined £200 each.
At the time Derbyshire Police insisted driving to exercise was "not in the spirit" of the most recent lockdown.
But new national guidance for police has led the force to quash the fines, and apologise to the women.
The two friends travelled the short distance to the reservoir from their homes in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, on Wednesday afternoon.
