Covid: Peak District crash group fined for 150-mile rule breach
A group of 11 men who drove 150 miles (240km) from London to the Peak District have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules.
Derbyshire Police said the men were travelling in three cars when one vehicle crashed and overturned on the A6013 near Bamford on Monday evening.
The men, from Harrow, were each handed £200 penalties for travelling between tier four areas, the force said.
One man was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police added they seized one of the three vehicles, which was uninsured, and the driver was "sent home on the train".
