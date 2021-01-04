Covid: Derby County players test positive for Covid-19
Championship side Derby County has said "several first-team staff and players" have tested positive for Covid-19.
In a statement, the club said it had closed its Moor Farm training ground and was speaking to the EFL and the Football Association about forthcoming fixtures.
The club said it would not reveal the names of those who had tested positive, due to medical confidentiality.
It added they would be isolating in line with government guidelines.
