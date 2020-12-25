BBC News

Mam Tor Christmas marriage proposal photographed by chance

Published
image copyrightNaomi Watson
image captionJake Albon proposed to his girlfriend Chantal Percival, a fellow teacher, at the top of Mam Tor

A marriage proposal at a Peak District beauty spot was captured by chance when a keen-eyed photographer spotted the special moment.

Naomi Watson had walked up Mam Tor to take photos on Christmas Eve, while Jake Albon had gone there to propose to his girlfriend Chantal Percival.

Naomi quickly started snapping when she saw Jake get down on one knee.

The couple, from Derby, only realised the photos existed when Naomi posted on Facebook in a bid to identify them.

image copyrightJake Albon
image captionThe couple have been together for two and a half years, after meeting at the school where they both teach

Jake, 28, said it was "unreal" to discover the photos, after one of his friends tagged him in the Facebook post to say congratulations.

"It's so nice that someone managed to capture it. It's a great way to end such a strange year.

"We've spent more time than ever together this year, at work and at home, and it's been incredible having Chan with me along the way. I really don't know what I would have done without her."

image copyrightJake Albon
image captionJake Albon said he did not know what he would have done without his girlfriend Chantal Percival this year

The couple have been together for two and a half years. They met through work as they are both teachers at the same school.

Chantal, 35, said the proposal was a "complete surprise".

"It was freezing cold and Jake took me to Mam Tor because I like walking," she said.

"Despite being with Jake the whole time throughout the lockdowns and difficult year we have had, I still said yes and I am very happy that I did."

image copyrightNaomi Watson
image captionNaomi Watson started photographing the couple when she saw Jake get down on one knee

Jake managed to capture the proposal on video by pretending he was taking a selfie with his mobile phone.

"He managed to trick me by saying it was a photo, then I realised he had done the video," said Chantal.

The couple plan to get married in 2022, and hope that the coronavirus pandemic will be over by then.

