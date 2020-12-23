BBC News

Coronavirus: Ashbourne Royal Shrovetide Football cancelled

An ancient football game that has been played in a town for centuries has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

Ashbourne's Royal Shrovetide Football involves thousands of rival players competing to move a ball to opposite ends of the Derbyshire town.

The world famous spectacle had been due to take place on 16 and 17 February.

However the organising committee said with the pandemic likely to continue for "many more months", it would no longer be going ahead.

The event is one of the most famous examples of Shrovetide football and usually takes place on Shrove Tuesday and Ash Wednesday each year.

Notable figures who have "turned up" the ball to start the game include Prince Charles, Brian Clough and Sir Stanley Matthews.

The 2020 event went ahead less than a month before the start of the first national lockdown.

Derbyshire is currently subject to tier three coronavirus restrictions.

In a statement, the committee said: "The increasing impact of Covid-19 will continue to affect all of our lives for many more months and the safety of the players, spectators and supporters of our game must be our priority.

"We must all protect the tradition and reputation of our beloved game to ensure it continues for many more years.

"We hope everyone will stay safe and look forward to Shrovetide in 2022."

