Couple caught after 170mph video posted on Facebook
A couple were caught after footage of their car driving up to 170mph (273.59km/h) was posted on Facebook.
Derby Crown Court heard Alexandra Shore was behind the wheel of an Audi travelling at high speed on the A38 on 9 February 2019.
Her partner Robert Shore later posted footage of the speeding on to social media in what was described as a "half-baked idea" to promote his garage.
Judge Jonathan Bennett said the pair had been "grossly irresponsible".
"It showed a complete lack of judgement on the part of both of you, which could have had the most severe consequences," he said.
The court heard analysis by police of footage posted by Mr Shore found the car was travelling at an average speed of 155mph.
Both defendants wrote letters to the court expressing remorse.
Ms Shore, 38, received a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting dangerous driving and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Forty-one-year-old Mr Shore, who has previous convictions for driving offences, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting dangerous driving and received a 10-month sentence - also suspended for 18 months - and a nine-month disqualification.
The pair, of Megdale in Matlock, must also pay a victim surcharge of £140 each and adhere to an overnight curfew for five months.
