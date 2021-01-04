Chesterfield man who murdered and cut up uncle jailed for life
A man who murdered his uncle, and tried to feed the dismembered remains to badgers, has been jailed for life.
Parts of Graham Snell, 71, were found down a badger sett, in a communal bin, and in woodland in Chesterfield.
Daniel Walsh, 30, said he cut up the body after finding him dead on 20 June but was convicted of murder last month.
At Derby Crown Court Judge Nirmal Shant said it was a "gruesome and systematic" attempt to dispose of the body and jailed Walsh for at least 27 years.
The trial had heard on the last day he was seen alive, Mr Snell told police Walsh, who was also his lodger, had been stealing from his bank account.
The cause of Mr Snell's death remains unknown due to the damage to his corpse, the court previously heard.
The majority of his body parts were found in the summer of 2019 but his head and arms were discovered in February this year after Walsh marked their location on a map for officers.
In the days after murdering his uncle, Walsh bought saws and rubble sacks but also visited a massage parlour and casino, the court heard.
