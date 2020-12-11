Derbyshire boy, 15, charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two terrorism offences.
The boy, from South Derbyshire, appeared via video-link at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
He is charged with dissemination of a terrorist publication and collecting information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
West Yorkshire Police said he had previously been arrested under the Terrorism Act in September.
The force said the teenager was arrested following an investigation by counter-terrorism police and Derbyshire Police.
He has been bailed to appear at the same court on 22 January.
A 16-year-old boy from south-east London was also arrested as part of the investigation.
He has been bailed pending further inquiries.
