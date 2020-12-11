Chesterfield man guilty of murdering and dismembering uncle
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering and dismembering the body of his 71-year-old uncle.
Graham Snell's body parts were found in different locations in Chesterfield, including down a badger sett.
His nephew Daniel Walsh, 30, had denied his murder and claimed he "panicked" and cut up Mr Snell's body on 20 June after finding him dead in his bathroom.
The jury unanimously found him guilty of murder after deliberating for just over an hour at Derby Crown Court.
The trial previously heard on the last day he was seen alive, Mr Snell told police Walsh, who was also his lodger, had been stealing from his bank account.
The prosecution alleged Walsh, of Marsden Street, killed his uncle to steal money and after his death transferred hundreds of pounds from Mr Snell's account into his own.
