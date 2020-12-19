Couples share heartbreak over fire-hit Mackworth church
By Amy Woodfield
BBC News Online
- Published
A fire that badly damaged a Grade I listed Derbyshire church has been "an epic and devastating blow" for a couple due to get married there.
Lucy Bull and her fiancé were due to marry at All Saints' Church in Mackworth on 4 December 2021.
Almost exactly a year before their wedding, they have been left "heartbroken" by the destruction of the venue.
A well-known local auctioneer is now campaigning to restore the building.
'A beautiful place'
A fire broke out at the centuries-old village church on 3 December.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof had collapsed and there was "extensive" damage to the interior.
When Miss Bull, 25, heard about the fire she said she had to see it for herself.
"It was genuinely heartbreaking. When we heard, I drove up to the church with my mum and I met the vicar and I just cuddled her," she said.
"There are no words. Both me and Ryan felt like the most important part of the day, where we would say our vows, was just ripped away.
"The history, the beautiful architecture just gone."
The church was special to her fiancé Ryan, 26, who grew up in Mackworth and had fond memories of it.
Miss Bull, who qualified as a nurse during the pandemic, said the fire was "an epic and devastating blow" for them.
The couple, who live in Littleover, are now looking for an alternative church to get married in.
David Porter and his fiancee Mandy, both 37, were also due to marry at the church next year.
They had already postponed their nuptials twice due to the birth of their son and Covid-19.
Mr Porter said: "We're both devastated. It's not just a venue for us. We've been there over the past two and a half years and it's just a beautiful place with fantastic people."
He said the church was significant to them as it was also where their son was christened.
"We've got loads of pictures of [how] the church was," he said.
"We've even got pictures on the wall at home and, every time we walk past them, [they are] a reminder that the church has burned down."
'Pure shock'
Francesca Burley, whose family live in the village, was married at the church to her husband Jonathan in April 2018.
"I grew up really close to it and I was hoping my little boy Henry could be christened there," she said.
"It was a beautiful, beautiful church. It perhaps wasn't as ornate as some, but the alabaster was just beautiful, as was the way the light fell through the stained-glass windows. I had them adorned with flowers on my wedding day.
"It had a traditional organ and its music used to resonate around the building. They used to hold a Christmas tree festival in there and it would be filled with twinkling lights.
"It's a place that encapsulates peacefulness and beauty. When my sister texted me to tell me about the fire, it brought tears to my eyes straight away.
"It's the pure shock of seeing something you have become so used to seeing all your life just disappear."
Charles Hanson, a well-known auctioneer famous for his work on television antiques programmes, married his wife Rebecca at the church in 2010.
"I remember looking down the aisle on my wedding day," he said.
"Rebecca was slightly late on the day but when my bride-to-be finally walked in, the whole room turned and the church delivered a memorable day.
"It was a memory set against all the great and good of, not just the people, but of that church."
Mr Hanson has worked with others from the parish to organise a carol service at the site later, which will be broadcast online and wants to raise funds for the building's restoration.
He said: "I feel very, very sad. I have to do something.
"Members of my family are buried at All Saints and that will be the case for many other Derbyshire families. It means so much to so many. I want people to get behind the campaign to help this church rise from the ashes.
"The walls are still standing, some parts have survived including a statue of the Madonna and child, and the spire is intact.
"It's been at the heart of our community for hundreds of years. Its peaceful presence has offered solace, comfort and joy to thousands when they needed it most."
The Bishop of Derby said she was "absolutely certain" the church would remain a place of worship.
Church leaders are currently looking at how the building can be salvaged.
Derbyshire Police have arrested and bailed a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of arson.
