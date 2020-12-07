Worship 'will return' to site of fire-hit Grade I listed chapel
Church leaders are to meet with building experts to discuss how a Grade I listed church badly damaged in a fire can be salvaged.
The blaze at All Saints' Church in Mackworth, Derby, on Thursday destroyed pews and led to the roof collapsing.
The Right Reverend Libby Lane, the Bishop of Derby, said she was "absolutely certain" the church would remain a place of worship.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Worship has taken place at the site since the 11th Century but the current building dates back to the 14th and 15th Century, with Victorian restorations.
Reverend Jaqueline Stober said discussions with surveyors and contractors about saving the structure would get under way later.
"We're going to be doing our best in the next few days to stabilise what we can," she said.
"I don't know what the future holds for it but we know people are doing their very best to preserve as much as possible for future generations.
"It's such an iconic place."
She added a crowdfunding page had been set up to help raise money for repairs and people could also donate to the church's restoration fund.
The Bishop of Derby visited the church at the weekend to see the damage for herself.
Ms Lane said: "It's too soon to know how safe the building is and what parts of it are going to be able to be restored or repaired.
"But we're absolutely certain this will remain a centre of worship, witness, work and service one way or another for Mackworth and the surrounding area."
David Porter and his fiancee had been due to marry at the church next year after postponing the wedding earlier this year due to Covid-19.
He said: "We're both devastated. It's not just a venue for us. We've been there over the past two-and-a-half years and it's just a beautiful place with fantastic people.
"It's also where our son was christened so it holds loads of memories for us."
