Police 'missed chances' to protect woman stabbed by ex-boyfriend
- Published
Police "missed opportunities" to protect a woman stabbed by her ex-partner despite a pattern of abuse emerging, a watchdog has found.
Aaron Booth was jailed for 14 years in October after breaking into his ex-partner's home in Glossop, Derbyshire.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said incidents involving the pair had been reported to Derbyshire Police months before.
An investigation found two constables "had a case to answer for misconduct".
During sentencing, the court heard Booth and the woman had started a relationship in 2018, which the victim repeatedly tried to end due to his abusive behaviour.
In February last year he followed her home and broke into her house through a window before attacking her, stabbing her repeatedly in front of officers who had just arrived at the scene.
The IOPC said its investigators found that six domestic abuse incidents were reported to the force between September and November 2018, including reports Booth was trying to get into the woman's home.
While risk assessments were carried out, the woman's risk status was downgraded twice, the watchdog added, and "safeguarding opportunities were missed".
"Despite it being evident that a pattern of abuse was emerging, officers did not identify that, as they treated each of the incidents in isolation," said regional director Derrick Campbell.
"While we found no evidence that Derbyshire Constabulary caused or contributed to the injuries received by the woman, a more proactive approach could have been taken in dealing with Booth, in an attempt to prevent the abuse from escalating."
As well as the two constables found to have a case to answer for misconduct, the IOPC said eight other officers should receive management advice "as their performance had not met expected standards".
In a statement, Derbyshire Police said it accepted the findings of the report, adding it has "already proactively implemented many of the points raised".
It said front-line staff have undergone domestic abuse training with the charity Safe Lives to help them "spot the signs of abuse and understand the tactics used by perpetrators", with the force also piloting a new domestic abuse reporting system on its website.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.