Derby virtual market boosts festive trade during Covid
Traders who set up a virtual Christmas market say they have seen profits increase by going online.
Mark Whithorn, 30, started a Derby Virtual Christmas market in October to help small businesses and raise money for a local charity.
The Facebook page has nearly 4,000 members, including 248 traders.
Mr Whithorn said he missed the face-to-face interaction with customers, but would not feel safe running a stall during the coronavirus pandemic.
Traders selling items like cakes, woodcraft and clothing have signed up to take part, with many of their usual markets closed due to Covid restrictions.
The switch to online has seen some local businesses thrive, and Mr Whithorn - who sells jams and chutneys - said he has had interest from all over the UK.
"We've reached people up in Scotland, Wales, London, Plymouth, Cornwall - the majority of it due to the virtual market," he said.
"I'd say we've probably tripled or quadrupled what we would normally take.
"For me, as crazy as it sounds, Covid has been a positive thing."
'Making an effort'
Mr Whithorn thinks more people are making an effort to buy from small businesses this Christmas.
Though Derby is running its Christmas market this weekend, he said he did not plan to visit.
"It's obviously the safety of others and myself and my business partner I worry about," he said.
