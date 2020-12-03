'Huge' fire at village church in Mackworth, Derbyshire
A large fire has broken out at a Grade I listed church in Derbyshire.
Pictures of the blaze at All Saints' Church, Mackworth, appear to show damage to the roof of the building.
One resident told the BBC she could see a "huge orange glow" and "really strong flames" reaching to the building's roof.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said six crews were sent to Lower Road just after 16:30 GMT and remain at the scene.
There is currently no information on injuries. The fire service has asked people to avoid the area.
