'Final warning' for Derbyshire officer who took care package
A police officer who took a care package meant for sexual assault victims committed gross misconduct, a panel has ruled.
A Derbyshire Police misconduct hearing was told PC Joanna Brown took the toiletries while on a nightshift.
But the panel recognised it was a "one-off", what she took was of "limited value" and she did no harm to an individual or outside organisation.
She has been given a final written warning.
At an earlier session, the hearing was told PC Brown and a colleague took a victim and her mum to a Derbyshire sexual assault referral centre on 23 February.
They were given a tour of the building, during which they saw toiletry bags donated by Boots for victims to use after examinations to freshen up.
PC Brown was said to have taken a "more than normal" interest in the toiletries and seemed "impressed by the contents," the hearing was told.
Despite it being "plain the items weren't gratuities for members of the service" she "said she believed she could take them", but later was said to have attempted to hide them.
Her colleague told the hearing PC Brown said she "needed a lip balm and so she was having one".
Chair Graham Payne said: "The standard of PC Brown's conduct fell far below what was expected of her."
He said although she did no harm to an individual or group, it had the potential to undermine the force's relationship with partners.
But the panel also noted she was suffering from anxiety and depression at the time, and she has since "expressed remorse".
Mr Payne added: "Any case of dishonesty is serious... [But] the panel is satisfied that the public and other officers would not overlook the fact that this was a one-off which is regretted where the gain was of limited value."
