Mairead Philpott jailed for killing her six children in Derby blaze released
Published
A mother who was jailed for killing her six children in a fire has been released from prison.
Mairead Philpott, 39, was jailed for 17 years in 2013 for the manslaughter of her children at her home in Derby a year before.
Jade Philpott, 10, John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, died on the morning of the blaze. Duwayne, 13, died three days later.
The Ministry of Justice said it cannot comment on individual cases.
"Offenders released on licence face strict conditions and can be returned to prison if they breach them," a spokesperson said.
The Sun newspaper reported she has now been released, as the sentencing judge said she only had to serve half her term.
The children were killed after Mick Philpott, 63, poured petrol on the floor of the house in Victory Road and set it alight on 11 May, while Mairead spoke to emergency services.
Prosecutors said it was an attempt to frame his former lover, who also lived at the house, in a bid to get custody of her children.
Their defence argued he did not mean to harm the children and it was a "plan that went disastrously wrong".
In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Thirlwall said it was clear the fire was Mick Philpott's plan.
But she said Mairead's children died because she put her husband first.
Mick, who was the father of five of the children, has to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison for his part in the killings.
Mairead and Paul Mosley, a family friend who was also sentenced to 17 years, were both told they would have to serve at least half their sentences.
This is why she could now be released.
