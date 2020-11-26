Coronavirus: Derbyshire to go into tier 3 after lockdown
- Published
Derby and Derbyshire will be subject to tier three restrictions after the national lockdown ends on 2 December, the government has announced.
The city and county were in tier two prior to the lockdown but will move to the highest alert level.
This means pubs and restaurants must close except for takeaways and delivery and mixing indoors is banned.
Derby currently has a seven-day infection rate of 268.6 per 100,000 people for the week up to 21 November.
Bolsover has the county's highest figure with 301.6, although that is down from 427 the week before.
The average for the whole of England is 208.7.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures for the county and other areas placed into tier three are necessary given the "scale of the threat" faced by the UK.
Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, called his area being put into tier three "disastrous" and a "nightmare".
He tweeted: "Matt Hancock celebrating that mass testing has helped Liverpool drive down the R rate and move into tier two. Exactly. That is what every area should have had for months."
High Peak MP Robert Largan said he was "disappointed" all of Derbyshire was in tier three.
He said: "These restrictions will be reviewed every 14 days and if cases continue to come down then I hope that we can get restrictions eased as soon as possible."
'Critical' impact
Ahead of the announcement, Derbyshire County Council leader Barry Lewis had called for the government to place the area in tier two rather than three.
A letter, signed by leaders of all the county's district and borough councils, warned of the "critical" impact very high controls could have on firms.
Mr Lewis asked the prime minister to "put the hospitality and tourism businesses in our county, which have suffered so very much since this global pandemic arriving on our shores, at the core of your thinking alongside the public health considerations" in the letter, emailed on Wednesday.
Pauline Latham, Conservative MP for Mid Derbyshire, had spoken out against the new rules.
Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, she described the tier system as "illogical" and said it would lead to job losses.
Last week Derby City Council said it was in discussions with the government about Derby Arena being used as a mass vaccination centre.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.