Coronavirus: Derby Arena could be used for mass vaccinations
- Published
A sports arena in Derby has been earmarked to be used as a mass vaccination centre for coronavirus.
The city council said talks were under way with the government over the possibility of Derby Arena becoming a temporary facility for the jabs.
The UK has placed orders for millions of doses of several vaccines currently in development.
These include vaccines created by Pfizer, Moderna and the University of Oxford/Astra Zeneca.
The government has ordered 100m doses of the Oxford vaccine, 40m doses of the Pfizer vaccine and five million of the Moderna vaccine.
Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director in England, said on Wednesday the NHS was "working incredibly hard" to ensure it was ready to deliver coronavirus vaccines as soon as they get approval.
He said this would be through traditional vaccine routes such as GPs and pharmacies along with dedicated vaccination centres.
Derby City Council leader Chris Poulter said he was "delighted" the venue was being considered as a temporary vaccination centre.
"It's an honour for Derby to have the opportunity to play such a critical part in any vaccination programme," he said.
"The arena is a perfect venue. It has plenty of space, parking and good transport networks to serve Derby, Derbyshire and beyond.
"We're still in discussions about practicalities but are very keen to be able to facilitate this."
Charnwood Borough Council also confirmed it was in talks to set up a vaccine administration centre at its offices in Loughborough, Leicestershire, which could open as early as mid-December.
A council spokesman confirmed discussions for a "potential Covid-19 vaccination centre" were continuing with the NHS.
"The details are yet to be finalised so this is still only a proposal at this stage," he added.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.