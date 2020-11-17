Covid-19: Mum refuses to send kids to school over virus fears
A clinically extremely vulnerable mother is refusing to send her children to school due to fears they might bring coronavirus home.
Emma Tee, from Bolsover, Derbyshire, had a liver transplant last November.
She said her medication suppresses her immune system and she fears Covid-19 could make her seriously ill.
Current government rules only advise children against going to school if they themselves are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.
Mrs Tee, 40, who has been told not to leave the house unless it is for daily exercise or to attend medical appointments, said she had been home schooling her three children since March.
She said: "Why would I allow my children to go and mix with other households... when I can educate them here?
"There is no new mum for them. I am their mum. The government can't replace me."
She said the secondary school attended by two of her children had been "very supportive" but her daughter's primary school had discussed possible sanctions.
She said she would consider deregistering her children from their schools, if necessary.
Bolsover has previously seen the highest coronavirus infection rate in the East Midlands and its current rate stands at 489.1 per 100,000.
Dr Julian Tang, an expert in respiratory viruses at the University of Leicester, said Mrs Tee's concerns were valid.
He said: "For secondary school children I would probably err on the side of home schooling, because we know the risks are higher for acquiring and transmitting the virus in that age group."
The Department for Education said any decision to home school children should be agreed with schools in line with current guidance.
A spokesperson said: "We are prioritising children's and young people's education and wellbeing by keeping nurseries, schools, colleges and universities open.
"Schools should work with families to ensure children are attending full-time.
"As usual fines will sit alongside this, but only as a last resort and where there is no valid reason for absence."
