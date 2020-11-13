Coronavirus: Doctor dies at Royal Derby Hospital
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a doctor at the Royal Derby Hospital following his death with Covid-19.
Dr Krishnan Subramanian, a consultant anaesthetist, died at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester on Thursday, the hospital trust said.
The 46-year-old was described as a "quiet and dedicated colleague" known for his "characteristic grin".
A minute's silence is due to be observed in his honour at the Royal Derby Hospital on Monday.
Gavin Boyle, chief executive of University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, said: "Krishnan was a hugely valued member of the team who had worked tirelessly this year to support those who needed care.
"Our anaesthetics and theatres teams have worked incredibly hard this year in creating additional capacity for patients and staffing intensive care areas.
"For them to lose Krishnan in this way is heartbreaking and we will be doing everything to support the teams over the days and weeks to come."
Dr John Williams, clinical director of anaesthetics and theatres, said the consultant had worked at the hospital since 2014.
"Krishnan was a quiet and dedicated colleague," he said.
"Hugely committed to his work, he stood out for his tireless patience with trainee doctors, for his professionalism and for his characteristic grin.
"He was a calm and reliable presence in what is often a busy working environment and I know many colleagues valued the qualities he brought to the role.
"Away from work he was a devoted family man and a man whose faith meant a lot to him. Our thoughts are with his family at this time."
Another consultant from the hospital, Manjeet Singh Riyat, died in April.
The 52-year-old had been the first Sikh A&E consultant in the UK.
