BBC News

M1 crash: Family escapes serious injury in three-vehicle pile-up

Published
image copyright@DerbyshireRPU
image captionPolice said a Range Rover crashed with a lorry, but was then hit in the back by a van

A family involved in a pile-up which closed the M1 for hours escaped with only minor injuries, police have said.

Their Range Rover was left stranded in lane one of the carriageway after it crashed with a lorry on Saturday.

The family remained in the vehicle and, five minutes after the first impact, a van hit the back of the 4x4 and overturned.

"Somehow", Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said, no-one in any of the vehicles was seriously hurt.

Four people were taken to hospital after the crash between junctions 27 and 28 northbound.

Huge tailbacks formed while the motorway, between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, remained closed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • M1 motorway
  • Derbyshire Constabulary

More on this story

  • Four hurt in crash closing M1 northbound between Mansfield and Matlock

    Published
    1 day ago