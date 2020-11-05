Coronavirus: Rolls-Royce to cut 1,400 jobs as cull continues
Nearly 1,400 jobs are being cut by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it continues to slash its workforce by 9,000.
The Derby-based company has been hit hard by the pandemic with a fall in demand for its aircraft engines.
The job losses are part of those the firm revealed in May, with more than 3,000 of those in the UK.
The group declined to comment on which British sites would feel the brunt of the latest cuts.
Of the latest jobs to go, about 950 are in the firm's civil aerospace division and 420 across its global facilities.
A Rolls-Royce spokesman said: "The global pandemic has hit our business hard.
"Although we have taken swift action and put many, often painful, mitigation plans in place, we must continue to further reduce our cost base so that we can safeguard the future of Rolls-Royce."
It is hopeful this action will allow the firm to break even and work towards reaching positive cash flow by the end of next year.
The job cuts are part of a package of measures by the firm.
In August, it revealed plans to shut its aerospace factory in Nottinghamshire and merge sites in Lancashire as part of the overhaul.
It is planning to close its site in Annesley by the end of 2022.
The move will impact around 120 staff, although most of them will transfer to its base in Derby.
