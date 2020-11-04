Three budgies die due to seizures 'caused by fireworks'
By Samantha Noble
BBC News, Derby
A woman is calling for a ban on fireworks because she said a neighbourhood display caused three of her pet budgies to die in one night.
Abbie Sisson, who runs a budgie rescue centre from her home in Ripley, Derbyshire, said she was "distraught" when Jareth, Sarah and Shirley died on Friday following seizures.
She said her pet Chihuahua also had a seizure but was fine after medication.
Ms Sisson said: "I would love a complete ban [on fireworks]."
'Weird screech'
The three budgies were among 34 Ms Sisson has at her home rescue centre called One Flew Over the Budgie's Nest.
She said as soon as the fireworks started at about 18:30 GMT, the birds - many of whom live in an outdoor aviary - started "panicking and flying around".
"They were the loudest fireworks I have ever heard," she said.
"When [they] started, Jareth started having a seizure and died in 10 minutes as they were still happening.
"Then Sarah did the same.
"Their wings came out and they couldn't fly or walk and in the last 30 seconds, they made this weird screech and passed away."
She said the fireworks continued later that evening, causing Shirley - who was in Ms Sisson's home - to have a seizure. She died a few hours later.
She said: "I am absolutely distraught."
She said she doubted a complete fireworks ban would happen but called for the volume of displays near homes to be considered.
"I think [there should be] licensed events on set nights of the year or they should really consider the noise levels for residential areas," she said.
'Not uncommon'
It is "not uncommon" for pet birds to die when exposed to sudden loud noises or vibrations, said vet Dr Yvette Rowntree, of Scarsdale Vets in Derby.
"Birds also see much more vividly in colour than mammals, so what look to be pretty fireworks to us can be incredibly threatening to birds," she said.
"Birds in aviaries are more at risk, due to them not having a solid structure between them and the fireworks, so if possible it is advisable to bring aviary birds inside during this time but this in itself is not without risk if birds are used to being outside."
She added owners should keep windows and curtains closed and play background music.
A petition calling for the ban on the general sale of fireworks to the public, due to people, animals and wildlife being hurt, was debated in Parliament on Monday.
Plastic surgeons have also urged people to think twice before buying fireworks due to fears of an increase in injuries.
