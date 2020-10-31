Covid: Derbyshire enters tier 2 restrictions
All of Derbyshire is now in the second tier of coronavirus restrictions amid rising infection rates.
From 00:01 on Saturday the city of Derby and much of the county moved into the "high" tier, following Chesterfield, Erewash and North East Derbyshire's move earlier this month.
Charnwood in Leicestershire has also moved into tier two.
All Nottinghamshire entered the top tier of restrictions, meaning very high alert, on Friday.
According to the latest figures, Chesterfield's weekly infection rate has climbed from 210.7 per 100,000 people in the week up to 19 October to 359.4 up to 27 October.
North East Derbyshire has a seven-day infection rate of 361.7, compared to 299.6 in the previous seven-day period.
Derby's rate has also climbed from 225.4 in the week up to 20 October to 348.6 for the latest period.
Reaction to Derbyshire's move to tier two has been mixed.
Shane Wood, co-owner of El Contador Mexican food outlet in Derby's Guildhall Market, worried it could hurt trade.
"We're just going to have to wait and see - I don't think anyone really knows the true impact it's going to have," he said.
"The high street's quiet enough as it is and we've seen a drop-off in trade purely because there's not people in offices."
Vic White, from Darley Abbey, supports the move to tier two, but has doubts over whether the rules will be enforced.
"How do you stop a group of about 300 people doing what they want to do?" the 71-year-old asked.
"They ought to get the police involved or the Army.
"We're responsible people - me, my wife, our family - but it's just the ones who are irresponsible and thoughtless.
"They won't stick to the rules unless it's enforced - there's a problem with people's respect for the law."
