Husband and wife's uninsured cars seized
Police officers have joked about getting a "buy one get one free" offer after seizing two cars belonging to a husband and wife.
A Nissan was stopped by Derbyshire Police in Bolsover after registering as uninsured.
The driver was also found to only have a provisional licence.
When his "helpful wife" came to pick him up from the roadside officers said they found her Citroen was also uninsured and seized that as well.
